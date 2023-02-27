

WESTMONT - Edwardsville's Cohen Osborn finished in sixth place in the final of the IHSA boys' state swimming meet on Saturday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Osborn, who qualified for the final on Friday, had a time of 50.50 seconds to

finish sixth in the race.

Brady Johnson of West Chicago won the race at 48.08 seconds, with Szymon Mieczkowski of Schaumburg coming in second at 49.22 seconds and Jaiden Heinlein of Palatine Fremd was third at 49.75 seconds.

For his efforts this swim season, Cohen Osborn is an iCAN Clinic Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

Hinsdale Central ran away with the state championship, scoring 253 points to

win the title, with Winnetka New Trier coming in second with 134 points, third

place went to Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson with 122.5 points, Highland Park

was fourth at 89 points and Park Ridge Maine South rounded out the top five

with 68 points. The Tigers, on Osborn's sixth-place finish, came in 31st with nine

points.

Osborn's Coach Christian Rhoten said Osborn had his second-best time ever on Friday in the backstroke.

"Cohen was able to put together an impressive swim in the finals," Rhoten said. "Cohen is really someone who works hard and a lot of guys look up to. He works extremely hard in the pool and his performance this weekend is proof that hard work pays off."

Osborn Qualifies For 100-Yard Backstroke Final, Other Edwardsville Swimmers Perform Well In IHSA Boys State Swimming Meet Preliminaries

Edwardsville's Cohen Osborn qualified for the final in the 100-yard backstroke, while other Tiger swimmers performed well in the preliminaries of the IHSA boys' state swimming meet Friday at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Osborn qualified fourth in the race with a time of 49.97 seconds, with Brady Johnson of West Chicago the top qualifier at 48.09 seconds.

Osborn is the only Tiger swimmer to go through to the finals, with the other swimmers performing well, but did not qualify for the finals on Saturday.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Osborn came in at 50.85 seconds, while in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Eddie Myers, Andre Myers, Austin Norcio, and Owen Gruben had a time of 1:30.09 and in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Eddie Myers, Gruben, Norcio and Osborn came in at 3:16.02, but all failed to qualify.

