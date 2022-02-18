Tigers Off To Good Start In State Wrestling Tournament
CHAMPAIGN - Edwardsville's wrestlers got off to a good start in Class 3A on Thursday at Champaign.
Dylan Gvillo, wrestling at 138 pounds, defeated Harrison Konder of Downers Grove North in sudden death overtime 7-6, then saw Drew Landau take an 8-6 decision over Aaron Hernandez of Arlington Heights Hersey in the first round of the 145-pound division. Jordan Johnson lost his first bout at 152 pounds by fall to Damien Lopez of DeKalb at 3:57.
The state meet continues with semifinal bouts and the opening round of the wrestlebacks on Friday, with the state championship bouts set for Saturday afternoon.