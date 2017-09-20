EDWARDSVILLE/COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls tennis team split squads Tuesday for a Southwestern Conference match against Collinsville and a non-conference match against Waterloo.

Against the Kahoks, the Tigers took a 9-0 win. Singles winners were: Natalie Karibian, Grace Desse, Abby Cimarolli, Grace Hackett, Alyssa Wilson and Maren Heidt; doubles winners were Desse/Cimarolli, Karibian/Hackett and Wilson/Heidt.

Against the Bulldogs, Edwardsville scored a 14-0 win; singles winners included Mady Schreiber, Chloe Trimpe, Annie McGinnis, Morgan Marshall, Tymei Dappert, Hayley Earnhardt, Aubrey Wagner and Kasey Schroeder. In doubles matches winners were:, Schreiber/Trimpe, McGinnis/Marshall Dappert/Earnhardt, Schroeder/Myah Chenault, Abby Lu/Gabby Reynolds and Izzy Sitki/Mimi Sorensen.

"The matches today were very good for the players," Tiger head girls tennis coach Dave Lipe said. "We had 13 girls who played varsity tennis here in Edwardsville today and six in Collinsville and that is great. That totals 19 playing varsity tennis. One of our biggest philosophies is to get our kids as much playing time as possible. We are fortunate to have the coaching staff we do to do this. We aren't the only team in the conference that splits the squads when we have two matches scheduled in a day."

The Tigers head to Granite City for a 3:45 p.m. Wednesday meet.

