EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville girls tennis player Morgan Marshall has enjoyed a successful 2020 season so far, and earned two more wins on the campaign, a 6-0, 6-0 win in singles over Anna Falbe, and also teamed up with Hannah Colbert to take an 8-2 win over Lindsey Taylor and Alyssa Garcia in doubles as the Tigers won over Collinsville 9-0 Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Marshall felt she played well during the course of the day, but also realizes there can be room for improvement.

"I think I played pretty well," Marshall said during an interview that followed her singles match. "There were obviously a few mistakes, but I thought my singles went really well, and my doubles was OK."

Marshall's serve went a long way in helping her win her matches, and she feels that's been one of the strengths of her game so far.

"I would say my serve," Marshall said. "My serve was really good, and just more consistent than it has been in the past."

Constant work in practice and using her service in her matches has helped Marshall tremendously thus far.

"We've been working on it in practice, and my match play kind of, sort of drills," Marshall said.

Marshall has come out as one of the best players on the Tigers so far, and she feels that her overall play has been good all year despite some slow starts.

"Overall, I think that I've done pretty well," Marshall said. "I've been known to come out kind of slow in the beginning, which is frustrating, but overall, I think my improvement has been good."

As many others have expressed, Marshall is very grateful to be playing this season despite the problems that have been caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, which has been hitting the Metro-East area rather hard lately.

"Yeah, I'm so thankful to have a season," Marshall said. "I know it's not what we looked forward to having, but it's amazing that we can just have one."

As for goals for both her and her team in the remainder of the season, Marshall just want to keep playing well, and play in both the Southwestern Conference and any possible postseason tournaments.

"I think for the team, like goalwise, I really just want to keep trucking through, and doing well, as we have been," Marshall said, "and when it comes to like the conference and sectional tournaments, just winning those would be amazing. Then, personally, getting to play in those tournaments for singles would be like, is one of my main goals."

