EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Tigers, who were seeded 12th in the field for the Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup playoffs, will compete in the Blue Conference in the first round and play in Division B with defending champion St. Louis U. High and Francis Howell.

The Tigers will play against the teams in Division A and will open up the playoffs Thursday night at RP Lumber Center against Chaminade College Prep Catholic in an 8:30 p.m. face-off, then play against CBC at the Affton Athletic Association rink Saturday night at 8:15 p.m., then conclude their group stage games on Feb. 7 against Parkway South in an 8:30 p.m. face-off at the Webster Groves rink.

The Red Conference consists of DeSmet Jesuit, Rockwood Marquette, and Lindbergh in Division A and Kirkwood, St. John Vianney Catholic, and Rockwood Seckman in Division B.

The top four teams in each conference advance to a new double-elimination format, with the Blues Cup final being played on Mar. 3 at Bob Plager Rink at the Centene Community Ice Arena in Maryland Heights, Mo.

