Edwardsville plays against Cahokia for the first time in 28 years at Brien Field, while Alton plays its home opener against Quincy to highlight the Riverbender.com week two football schedule.

After going through the heat wave and stormy weather from last weekend, things will return somewhat to normal for week two, with the exception of the Blue Devils-Redbirds game, with restrictions on attendance at Public School Stadium after a day of unrest at the school on Wednesday.

In other fixtures for week two, Collinsville will be at Centralia for the Kahoks' first game as a trial member of the South Seven Conference, Granite City will play at Marion for their first South Seven game.

Civic Memorial plays at East Alton-Wood River in the area's featured game live on Riverbender.com. Click here for that link.

Marquette Catholic is at Salem, Triad plays at Mt. Zion, Pana is at Carlinville, Highland goes to Mahomet-Seymour, Litchfield is at Piasa Southwestern, Red Bud is at Roxana, Jersey is at Freeburg, Metro-East Lutheran is at Martinsville in an eight-man game, Staunton is at Vandalia, Hardin Calhoun goes on the road to Camp Point Central, Greenfield Northwestern is at Mendon Unity-Payson-Seymour, Pleasant Hill is at Beardstown, Carrollton plays host to Concord Triopia, White Hall North Greene is at Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Winchester West Central is at Mt. Sterling Brown County, all games kicking off at their regular 7 p.m. start times. On Saturday, East St. Louis has their home opener against nationally-ranked Baltimore St. Frances Academy in a 6 p.m. kickoff, which will be the second half of a blockbuster doubleheader at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium, the first game at 3 p.m., pitting DeSmet Jesuit against Glen Ellyn Glenbard West.

The Tigers will be playing against Cahokia for the first time since the 1995 playoffs and are coming off a big 30-21 season-opening win over Jackson, Mo., where Jake Curry found Joey DeMare in the end zone with 33.5 seconds left in regulation, then added on a safety on the next play from scrimmage to seal the win. Curry threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns in the win, while Jack Weaver had two catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns and Michael Hedge caught four balls for 49 yards and a touchdown. Iose Epenesa had a sack on defense, while Clayton Lakatos led the Tigers with 10.5 tackles and Wyatt Kolnsberg came up with 6.5 tackles.

The Comanches are coached by former Granite City head coach Orlando "Doc" Gooden and defeated Alton last week 22-12. The Comanches had a total of 217 yards, 101 passing and 116 rushing, holding the Redbirds to 107 yards total. Quarterback Zion Taylor was eight-of-14 passing for 106 yards, while Peter Baxton had the only touchdown pass for Cahokia, also having five receptions for 81 yards. Jramuel Holman ran for 47 yards and another score for the Comanches. No individual statistics were available for the Redbirds.

Quincy won the city championship in their week one game, defeating Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 55-12 at Flinn Memorial Stadium. Quarterback Bradyn Little was 13-of-20 passing for 303 yards and five touchdowns, while Jeraius Rice, Jr. ran for 55 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils. Tykell Hammers had six receptions for 154 yards and three touchdowns, including a 63-yard catch.

