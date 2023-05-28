CLASS 3A

CHARLESTON - Edwardsville triple jumper Malik Allen brought home a state crown in the triple jump, while teammate Iose Epenesa had a solid day in the discus and the Tigers also placed in a pair of relays. Simon McClaine was the standout for Alton High, finishing sixth place in the 300 hurdles.

In the Class 3A team standings Saturday at the IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University, Homewood-Flossmoor won the championship with 58 points, with Naperville Neuqua Valley second at 42 points, Champaign Centennial was third with 40 points and Edwardsville tied for fourth with Hinsdale Central, both scoring 37 points. Alton finished in a tie for 46th place with four points.

In the 100 meters, Daniel Lacy of Champaign Centennial won with a time of 10.69 meters and also won the 200 meters at 21.51 seconds. Lacy made history with a win in the 400 meters, matching the feat last set by Brandon Battle of Edwardsville of sweeping the 100, 200 and 400 meters, coming in at 47.28 seconds. Hinsdale Central's Dan Watcke won the 800 meters at 1:52.16, while the 1,600 meters went to teammate Aden Bandukwala at 4:10.39. Evam Horgan of Belvidere North won the 3,200 meters at 9:05.98.

In the hurdles races, the 110 meters was won by Miles Graham of Evanston, who had a time of 14.36 seconds, while Ryan Schaefer of Glenview Glenbrook South won the 300 meters at 38,34 seconds, with Alton's McClaine taking sixth at 39.20 seconds. In the results of the relay races, Homewood-Flossmoor won the 4x100 meters at 41.43 seconds, with Edwardsville coming in second at 41.77 seconds, with the Vikings also winning the 4x200 meters at 1:26.20, while the Tigers were third at 1:27.36. Yorkville won the 4x400 meters at 3:19.04 and the 4x800 meters went to Hinsdale Central at 7:38.59.

In the field events, the shot put was won by Tyler Michelini of Rosell Lake Park with a throw of 18.70 meters, with Edwardsville's Iose Epenesa having a distance of 14.64 meters. Maverick Ohle of Naperville Central won the discus throw, having a toss of 55.82 meters, with Epenesa coming in fifth at 49.80 meters, Devin Habermehl of Collinsville was 10th at 46.28 meters and teammate Jonathan Sewell had a throw of 39.77 meters. In the high jump, Voldy Makabu of Centennial and Chris Taylor of Normal Community tied for first, both going over at 2.04 meters, Makabu winning on the fewest misses rule, while Collinsville's K.J. Thorps-Watt finished in a tie for ninth, going over at 1.90 meters.

Tyler Peterson of Bloomington won the pole vault, going over at 4.75 meters, with Edwardsville's Ethan Stukenberg finishing in a tie for 10th with Andrew Tumminaro of DeKalb, both clearing 4.15 meters. In the long jump, the winner was Parrish Hartley of Chicago Kenwood, who went 6.96 meters, while Jaydin Cole of Edwardsville had a leap of 6.30 meters. In the triple jump, Malik Allen of the Tigers won the state championship with a distance of 14.87 meters, with teammate Gino Montgomery was third at 14.09 meters.

