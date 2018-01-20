Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE - Tigers’ swimmer Porter LeVasseur continued to dominate his various events, capturing first in the 50 freestyle (22.44) and 100 backstroke (54.61), plus swimming a leg on the winning 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard relay in Thursday’s Edwardsville High School dual triumph over O’Fallon.

Edwardsville won the dual meet with O’Fallon Township High School on Thursday by a 100-86 margin.

“We had a great meet against OTHS tonight,” Edwardsville head coach Christian Rhoten said. “It was our third meeting of the season and each one has been incredibly close. We have built up a solid rivalry against them so it's great to come away with a win. Standout performances were: Matthew Doyle 500 freestyle, Noah May 100 fly, Mark Schoolman in-meter diving, Porter LeVasseur 50 freestyle. Our next meet is on Saturday against Chatham Glenwood and it is our Senior Night.”

First-place finishers for the Tigers were:

The 200-yard medley relay team of Porter LeVasseur, McLain Oertle, Noah May and Logan Mills, 1:46.12.

LeVasseur in the 50 freestyle (22.44)

Edwardsville 200-yard freestyle relay of Mills, Matthew Mendez, Oertle and LeVasseur (1:35.48)

LeVasseur in the 100-yard backstroke (54.61)

Mark Schoolman in the 1-Meter Diving (174.0 score)

Noah May in the 100-yard butterfly (58.24)

Oertle in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.54)

