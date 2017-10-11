EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville honored 15 senior soccer players Tuesday night in their regular-season finale, a 2-1 win over Belleville West that wrapped up the Southwestern Conference championship for the Tigers.

The win put EHS at 14-1-4 on the season, 5-0-1 in the league; the Maroons fell to 11-5-3 on the season.

Honored in a pre-match ceremony were Trey Fayollat, Austin Huang, Jacob Mulvihill, Jordin Lieberman, Ryan Luer, Devin Parker, Kyle Wright, Daniel Hentz, Bayne Noll, Nick Noel, Alec Mills, Nick Schutte, Zach Timmerman, Michael Hoelting and Alex Kehrer.

Tiger goals came from Hentz and Cooper Nolan; the Maroon goal came from Garrett Bass.

Edwardsville will meet the winner of the 11 a.m. Saturday IHSA Class 3A Edwardsville Regional play-in match between Granite City and Alton at 4 p.m. Tuesday; the Warrior-Redbird match will be at Alton's Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

