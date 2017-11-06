BLOOMINGTON – Edwardsville's IHSA Class 8A quarterfinal game against Minooka will be played late Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

The 8-3 Tigers will meet the 9-2 Indians at 4 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the playoff semifinals; the winner will meet the winner of the quarterfinal game between Wilmette Loyola Academy and Chicago Marist, with that game kicking off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Marist.

Edwardsville advanced to the quarterfinals with a 38-35 win Saturday at Palatine, while Minooka eliminated Barrington 41-34 in overtime last Friday to advance.

In Class 1A, Carrollton (10-1), who eliminated Camp Point Central 20-18 at home last week, will head to east-central Illinois to meet top-seeded Tuscola at 2 p.m. Saturday; the Warriors moved into the quarters via a 50-13 win over Brown County last week. The winner of that game will meet the Athens-Bridgeport Red Hill winner in the semifinals; the Athens-Red Hill game kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Class 8A final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb; the Class 1A final will be played at 10 a.m. Nov. 24, also in DeKalb.

