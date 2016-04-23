EDWARDSVILLE – Saturday afternoon was a beautiful day overall.

For Edwardsville's track team, this particular Saturday was a very beautiful one. And memorable as well.

The Tigers got a record-breaking performance in the discus throw from A.J. Epenesa, three other record-setting performances from its' relay teams and scored a record-setting 175 points to easily take their own Winston Brown Invitational meet at the complex named for the long-time Tiger track coach.

Not only did Epenesa shatter the meet record he set last year, his 206-5 in the discus throw became the nation's best throw this year and fell just 2.5 feet short of the state record set in 2009 by Roselle Lake Park's Dan Block. The nation's previous best was set in California earlier this season, a 204-4 toss.

The Tigers' 175 points easily outdistanced defending state Class 2A champion Cahokia, who wound up with 128.5 points, a half-point better than third-place O'Fallon. Plainfield North was fourth with 113, followed by Triad with 81, Collinsville with 65, Alton (43.5), Effingham (31), Belleville Althoff (28), Carbondale (18), Harrisburg (10) and O'Fallon First Baptist (5).

“At this point in the season, I think this is what you want to have happen,” said Tiger coach Chad Lakatos about EHS' overall performance on the day. “Fortunately for the seniors, they'll get to run at the Madison County Meet (set for Tuesday) here, so they'll get one more opportunity (to perform before the Tiger fans).”

Here are the performances for area athletes on the day:

HIGH JUMP: Brooklyn Edison, Alton, T-sixth (5-7)

POLE VAULT: Blake Neville, Edwardsville, first (12-3); Justin Citrowski, Edwardsville, fifth (11-3)

LONG JUMP: Devonte Tincher, Edwardsville, fourth (20-11.5); Tony Dobbins, Alton, seventh (19-7); Kenneth Bond, Edwardsville, ninth (19-3)

TRIPLE JUMP: Levon Hendricks, Edwardsville, sixth (41-4); Jonathan Bumpers, Alton, eighth (40-0)

SHOT PUT: A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville, second (54-6.5); Desmond Chappel, Edwardsville, third (53-8.5); Zach Llewellyn, Alton, fourth (53-0); Myles Marfell, Alton, 11th (41-1.5)

DISCUS THROW: A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville, first (206-5; meet record – previous mark, 2015 - 182-0, Epenesa); Bruce Wachowski, Edwardsville, fifth (147-8); Zach Llewellyn, Alton, sixth (147-8); Kalen Samulton, Alton, seventh (144-11)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (8:39.20)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (8:17.63)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X100 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (44.34 – meet record; previous mark, 44.36 – Edwardsville, 2015); Alton, fifth (46.30)

4X100 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (42.32 – meet record; previous mark, 42.34 – CBC, 2012); Alton, sixth (43.32)

3,200 METERS: Max Hartmann, Edwardsville, first (10:12.36); Sam McCormick, Edwardsville, third (10:25.45); Alexander Davis, Alton, ninth (11:05.27)

110 HURDLES: Travis Anderson, Edwardsville, first (14.32); Chrys Colley, Edwardsville, seventh (15.89); Rachaad Dancy, Alton, 13th (19.16)

100 METERS: Harrison Henderson, Alton, seventh (11.53); Dane Hudson, Alton, 12th (11.73); Jason Queen, Edwardsville, 13th (11.76); Zac Ballossini, Edwardsville, 15th (12.32)

800 METERS: Franky Romano, Edwardsville, seventh (2:05.63); Kelvin Cummings, Alton, eighth (2:05.66); Andrew Mang, Edwardsville, 13th (2:12.86); Nick Northway, Alton, 15th (2:18.90)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X200 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (1:31.58 – meet record; previous mark, 1:32.64 – Belleville West 2014); Alton, third (1:36.21)

4X200 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (1:28.92)

400 METERS: Ronald Gilchrese, Alton, fifth (53.29); Dionte Rodgers, Edwardsville, 12th (56.36)

300 HURDLES: Travis Anderson, Edwardsville, first (38.80); Chrys Colley, Edwardsville, fifth (41.23); Rachaad Dancy, Alton, 12th (51.79)

1,600 METERS: Daniel Powell, Edwardsville, third (4:42.97); Evan Rathgeb, Alton, fifth (4:44.89); Zak Wilson, Alton, ninth (5:08.37)

200 METERS: Tony Dobbins, Alton, sixth (23.18); Harrison Henderson, Alton, eighth (23.50); Seth Jacobs, Edwardsville, 10th (23.64); Chris Scott, Edwardsville, 13th (25.02)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (3:35.97)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, third (3:29.21)

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

