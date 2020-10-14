SAVOY - Edwardsville golfer Nicole Johnson shot a three-under-par 69 to win the individual championship, and O'Fallon completed a successful day for the Metro-East area by winning the team championship in the Illinois High School Association Class 2A girls golf sectional tournament on Tuesday at the University of Illinois' Orange course in Savoy.

The Panthers shot a team total of 326 to win the title, with Lockport finishing second with a 330. Third place went to New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central, who had a 341, while the Tigers and Quincy tied for fourth place with identical scores of 345, Springfield High came in sixth with a 362, Dunlap was seventh at 363, and Washington came in eighth with a 369.

Johnson's three-under 69 earned her the individual championship, with Morgan Anderson of Joliet and Lizzie Anderson of Lockport tying for second with a pair of 73s, Kaylee Dwyer of New Lenox Lincoln-Way West and Laci Novosel of Quincy ending in a tie for fourth place, with both shooting a 77, O'Fallon's Dylan Kirchoff came in sixth by shooting a 78, Callan Haldorsen of Mattoon and Sophia Florek of Mascoutah tied for seventh with both firing a 79, and Reagan Martin of the Panthers and Alyvia Burr of Normal Community ended in a tie for ninth with both carding an 80.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to Johnson's score, Caitlyn Dicks shot an 86, Grace Daech had a 94, Sydney Weedman shot a 97, Bailey Vorachek fired a 98, and Riley Burns carded a 101. Along with both Kirchoff and Martin, Chloe Davidson shot an 82 for O'Fallon, while Jaquelyn Whyte fired an 86, Valerie Meinkoth had an 89, and Maddie Vanderheyden carded a 90.

Alton's Natalie Messinger had an 85 on the day as the Redbirds' only representative.

The state tournaments in all three classes have officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus making the sectional the final event of the season.

More like this: