EDWARDSVILLE — It was Pink-Out Day on Friday at the Edwardsville Sports Complex as the Tigers’ softball team raised money for charity.

And it turned out to be a very successful day, both on and off the field.

Off the field, much money was raised through a raffle and sales of cookies and shirts. On the field, the Tigers bounced back from an early deficit to defeat Teutopolis 4-1.

The Tigers responded well in the bottom of the first after conceding an early run, getting a two-run double from center fielder Sarah Hangsleben to take a lead Edwardsville would never relinquish.

“We did,” said Tigers head coach Lori Blade. “Jordyn (Henricks) leading off with the walk was big, and then Emma (Lewis) had a nice hit, and Sarah hitting the gap and being able to score from first was huge to respond to that first one, because Jordan (Garella) really threw some nice pitches; they just blooped that one in. And just found a way, and then put two hits together there.

“So, good to see,” Blade continued. “A lot going on, trying to focus and have the intensity at the plate that we need to have. But overall, a pretty good day.”

There was also much off-field success, as the Tigers’ players, through a raffle and sales of cookies and shirts, raised money for charity. The community’s involvement is always key, Blade said.

“It’s always good,” Blade said. “I think it’s a special occasion, the kids really get into this, and they did a great job, raffling tickets through the winter, and able to some good things for people in need at the time. But the community has always supported, the parents do a great job putting this on, and it seems it gets bigger and bigger. Which is awesome, because you never know with the weather. So that’s the good part.”

The Wooden Shoes got their only run in the opening frame. With two out, Jessica Drees blooped a single into right field, going to third on an error by Brooke Webber. She scored on a RBI single by Sidney Brumleve, but Garella got out of the inning one batter later on a ground out to third.

Edwardsville countered in the bottom of the inning, starting with the Hendricks walk, going to second on Lewis’ base hit. One out later, Hangsleben shot the gap in right center for a double, scoring both Hendricks and Lewis. Hangsleben went to third on a fly out to right, but a pop out to short ended the inning.

Webber sparkled with the glove in the third, making a diving, sliding catch of a short fly ball by Brumleve to help keep the lead at 2-1.

Henricks came in to pitch the fourth, and ran into a spot of trouble, giving up a one out triple to Karsyn Mette, but was able to get out of it by getting Allie Niebrugge to pop to short, and Raegan Drees to fly to left. The Tigers then extended their lead to 3-1 as Lauren Taplin singled and stole second. Taplin went to third on a ground out back to the box, and scored on Mackenzie Owens’ single. In the next inning, Henricks gave up back-to-back one out singles to Drees and Brumleve, but struck out both Sadie Bueker and Lauren Hemmen to end the threat.

The Tigers threatened in the fifth putting runners on second and third with two out, but failed to score. In the sixth, Edwardsville extended its lead, starting with a Taryn Brown single. Kay Swanson ran for Brown, went to second on an Owens’ sacrifice and to third on a single by Lauren Tripp, hitting for Webber. A passed ball allowed Swanson to score and Kylee Myers, running for Tripp, to advance to second. A double play ended the inning.

Meghan Gorniak came in to pitch the seventh, and after allowing a lead-off walk, put the side down in order to preserve the win.

That the Tigers, who are now 21-5 on the year, were able to employ all three of their pitchers was very important.

“That was important for us,” Blade said, “and that was going to be from the get go. And they all threw pretty good. Jordyn came in; she hadn’t really been out of the bullpen yet, so we get her a little bit of time, and Meghan some time, because it’s been a while."

