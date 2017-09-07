EDWARDSVILLE - The Tigers finished first in the girls varsity 5k Wednesday at SIUE in the Tiger Fall Classic.

The girls finished with the top six times with Abby Schrobilgen coming in at 19:30.9, Melissa Spencer at 19:38.6 and Jaycie Hudson at 20:07.3 for the top three times of the day.

“We had a mentality that we wanted to try and keep it together on the ladies side for two miles because it’s going to that pack that’s going to make the difference,” Tigers coach George Patrylak said. “I think every girl did PR for the course. Again, to be this early, run a controlled pack race for two miles and open it up, the girls are still running faster than they did at sectionals here last year. It’s definitely a positive.”

Maddie Miller finished with a time of 20:07.7 , Elise Krone finished at 20:14.8 and Katelyn Singh crossed the line at 20:16.6 helping the Tigers fill the top six spots.

Edwardsville won the team portion of the meet with 15 points followed by O’Fallon, 69, Breese Mater Dei, 92, Belleville East, 109. 5, Collinsville, 119. 6, Marion, 156 and Roxana, 185.

Patrylak said the girls are running really well but their focus is still on the meet this Saturday, September 9, in Peoria.

“At the meet Saturday we’re going to sixth-ranked,” he said. “We wanted to get a good hard effort and gain a little confidence. But the bottom line, make or break this week, will be in Peoria.”

