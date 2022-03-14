ELSAH – The Edwardsville High School girls track and field team took to Principia College on Saturday (March 12) to take part in the 6th Annual Jersey Winter Thaw. The meet hosted 15 different schools and lasted nearly eight hours.

The Tigers had athletes competing in most of the events throughout the day including a few podium finishes.

In one of the first events of the day, that kicked off right around 10 a.m., junior Dallas Jenkins got things started for the Tigers. She posted a mark of 4’ 8” in the high jump event which was good enough for 10th. She also competed in the shot put event and finished 5th with a throw measuring 32’ 0”.

Later on, senior Sydnee Campbell took 8th place in the pole vault with a height of 7’ 0”. Sophomore Page Sanders settled for 7th in the long jump with a mark of 14’ 8”.

Two Edwardsville girls ran the 3,200m race. Junior Arabella Ford finished 7th with a time of 13:02.23 while freshman Belle Horsfall took 9th clocking in at 13:11.19.

Freshman Blakely Hockett received a medal when she took 3rd in the 60m hurdles with a time of 10.36 seconds.

A couple of Tigers ran in the 800m, sophomore Dylan Peel took 3rd place (2:34.29) and freshman Libby Strahm finished 13th (2:51.37).

Edwardsville put together some really good relay teams. They took 5th in the 4x200m with a time of 1:57.42 and 3rd place in the 4x400m with a time of 4:27.25. But the biggest achievement of the day was probably the Tigers’ first-place finish in the 4x800m that clocked in at 9:54.31. They beat the second-place Father McGivney Catholic by 27 seconds.

Sophomore Emma Patrick won her heat in the 1600m race coming in at 5:47.10 but finished 8th overall amongst a 36-competitor field. Patrick said she has been running since 6th grade, or about five years now, and she’s just a sophomore. Fellow sophomore Whitney Dyckman (5:58.59) finished 15th overall in the 1600m as well.

In one of the final events of the day senior Emily Fry took 10th in the 200m run with a time of 29.16 seconds.

Only the girls took part in the Winter Thaw because just the day before the boys hosted the 2022 Edwardsville Tiger Indoor also held at Principia College.

The boys will be back in action on Tuesday, March 22 when they host a dual meet with Belleville West beginning at 4 p.m. The girls will head to Illinois Wesleyan College to compete in the Bloomington Indoor Invite starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19.

