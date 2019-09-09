EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville girls tennis team enjoyed a successful weekend at the annual Heather Bradshaw Invitational Tournament presented by Scott Credit Union this weekend at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The varsity team finished third in the Champions I flight, while a second team finished second in the Challengers II flight.

In addition, other area teams competed and did well in their flights.

In the Champions I flight, the Tigers started off with an 8-1 win over Park Ridge Maine South, a team Edwardsville had defeated the week before in the New Trier tournament in Winnetka, in suburban Chicago. The Tigers finished in 10th place in the New Trier meet going into the Heather Bradshaw tournament.

In the other quarterfinal ties, Winnetka New Trier 1 defeated Normal University High 9-0, New Trier 2 won over Darien Hinsdale South 9-0, and St. Joseph’s Academy 1 of Frontenac, Mo., won over O’Fallon 9-0 in matches played on Friday afternoon.

In the championship semifinals, played on Saturday, the Tigers lost to New Trier 1 9-0, while St. Joe’s won over New Trier 2 by the same 9-0 score. Edwardsville won in the third and fourth place match over New Trier 2 5-4, while the Angels won over the Trevians in the final 5-4.

In the consolation bracket, Normal University defeated Maine South 5-4, while the Panthers defeated the Hornets 9-0. In the consolation third and fourth place match, the Hawks defeated Hinsdale South 8-1, while O’Fallon won the consolation final 5-4 over the Pioneers.

Over in the Challengers II bracket, Friday’s quarterfinals saw Benton Consolidated win over Effingham 5-4, Danville defeat St. Louis Principia 5-3, the Tigers’ number 2 team won over Marion 5-4, and Champaign St. Thomas More defeated Mascoutah 5-4. In Saturday’s semifinals, it was the Vikings over the Rangers 5-2, while the Tigers defeated the Sabers 5-4. The third-place match saw Benton win over St. Thomas More, while Danville took the title of the flight with a 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, in the consolation semifinals of the bracket, the Panthers won over the Flaming Hearts 5-4, and the Wildcats defeated the Indians 9-0. Effingham defeated Mascoutah 8-1 to take third place, while Marion won over Principia 6-3 to take the flight’s consolation title.

In the Futures I bracket quarterfinals, the Alton JV lost to Peoria Richwoods 5-4, Herrin defeated Springfield 9-0, and Waterloo defeated Carbondale 5-4. Play became a round-robin format on Saturday, and the Redbirds JV won over the Senators 5-4 but lost to the Terriers 9-0. In the other match, Carbondale won over Springfield 9-0.

Finally, in the Futures II bracket, Friday’s quarterfinals saw Notre Dame of St. Louis defeat the Triad JV 5-4, Civic Memorial winning over Mt. Carmel 8-1, and Highland defeating Roxana 7-2. The Tiger JV team withdrew from the event, and in a Saturday round-robin format, the Rebels won over the Eagles 5-3, and the Bulldogs defeating CM 5-1, while the Shells defeated the Golden Aces 9-0, the Knights winning over Mt.Carmel 5-4, and Triad defeating Roxana 5-3.

