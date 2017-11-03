EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois High School Championships at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center serves quite a few purposes and Thursday, Edwardsville’s swim team’s depth of talent was on display throughout the ranks.

Edwardsville head girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said his team posted 26 personal best times and the team dominated, winning all 12 events with 452 points. Edwardsville was followed by Granite City with 275 points, Belleville Althoff with 189 points, Marquette Catholic with 151 points and Collinsville with 128 points.

Coach Rhoten said the meet on Thursday night was a good one for the Tigers.

“We weren’t really looking at scores. The meet has three purposes: for our team it gives our girls who are not on the sectional meet roster a championship type of meet where they can go fast at the end of the season. It is a great team ramp up into the sectional for the whole team and it is also good for teams like Granite City, Althoff, and Marquette who don’t have a chance to swim at a championship meet like this right now before the sectional. It is also good to see where our girls are before the sectional.

"The meet has always been pretty well attended and we will keep having it. “We had 26 individual in-season best times; it was pretty fast meet. We had 27 girls on the roster and all swam today; it was a full team meet. The sectional lineup will drop to nine or 10.”

Event winners for the Tigers were:

The 200 Medley Relay of Phoebe Gremaud, Olivia Ramirez, Allison Naylor and Sahar Rabiei (1:57.89).

Isabella Grinter in the 200 free, 2:09.94

Article continues after sponsor message

Emily Webb in the 200 I.M., 2:18.70

Josie Bushell, 50 free, 25.11

Taylor Seilheimer, diving, 224.70

Phoebe Gremaud, 100 butterfly, 1:03.41

Autumn Grinter, 100 free, 57.68

Emily Webb, 500 free, 5:27.41

200 Freestyle Relay of Josie Bushell, Autumn Grinter, Allison Naylor and Sahar Rabiei, 1:44.04

Phoebe Gremaud, 100 back, 1:01.69

Olivia Ramirez, 100 breaststroke, 1:13.38

400 Freestyle Relay of Emily Webb, Autumn Grinter, Phoebe Gremaud and Josie Bushell, 3:48.50

Edwardsville hosts a sectional swim meet with several teams on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Chuck Fruit. The girls state high school swim meet is set for Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 at Winnetka New Trier High School.

More like this: