EDWARDSVILLE 21, GRANITE CITY 1: After conceding the opening run to Granite City, Edwardsville scored three in the first, 11 in the second, and seven in the third to take the win over the visiting Warriors.

Christine Myers and Brooke Donohue had the only hits for Granite, with Myers driving home the run. Myers also struck out one in the circle.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers improve to 5-0, while the Warriors are 0-6.

More like this: