SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 28, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (3.5 INNINGS): Jordan Garella gave up just one hit as Edwardsville defeated East St. Louis 28-0 in three-and-a-half innings in East St. Louis Tuesday, going to 18-4 on the year, 7-1 in the Southwestern Conference.

Garella struck out eight for the Tigers in getting the win; Sarah Hangsleben was 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and four runs scored, Taryn Brown 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs, Chandler Henson 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and two run scored, Margaret Curtis 1-for-1 with a double and three RBIs and Megan Pfeiffer 1-for-1 with 1-for-1 with three RBIs and four runs scored to highight the day for the Tigers.

The Tigers are at Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday before hosting Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. and Marquette Catholic at 8 p.m. Friday.

