PEORIA - Edwardsville's Riley Knoyle completed her highly successful freshman season with an All-State berth while breaking the school record Saturday morning for the 50th time at Peoria's Detweiler Park.

Here is a look at the

CLASS 3A Girls Results:

Knoyle finished 20th overall to earn All-State honors, and also broke the school record for a fastest run on a three-mile course, coming in at 17:14.55 as the Tigers came in 25th in the team standings.

The state champions were Naperville North, with 90 points, with Yorkville placing second with 124 points, Hinsdale Central was third with 183 points, Batavia came in fourth with 207, Downers Grove South was fifth with 226, sixth place was Glen Ellyn Glenbard West at 246, the seventh-place side was Barrington 251, Mt. Prospect came in eighth with 280 points, Minooka was ninth at 296, and Lockport rounded out the top ten with 298 points. The Tigers were 25th with 629 points.

The individual champion was Katelynn Hart of Glenbard West, who had a time of 16:05.81, with second place going to Samantha Poglitsch of Wheaton Warrenville South at 16:37.68, and Batavia's Katrina Schlenker placing third at 16:40.30. The fourth-place runner was Aly Negovetich of Fox Lake Grant, who came in at 16:42.86, fifth place went to Maggie Gamboa of Naperville North with a time of 16:44.99, Erin Reidy of Downers Grove South came in sixth at 17:01.69, Hinsdale Central's Erin Watcke was seventh, being timed in 17:02.47, coming in eighth was Naperville North's Audrey Mendrys, her time being 17:03.82, the ninth-place runner was Kate Jortberg of Glenview Glenbrook South at 17:04.35, and the top ten was rounded out by McKenna Revord of Hinsdale Central at 17:04.97.

Besides Knoyle's record-breaking performance, the other Tiger runners were Makenna Lueking, who came in at 18:48.71, Madison Strotheide had a time of 19:25.33, Jillian Welsh's time was 19:59.78, Kaitlyn Loyet had a time of 20:04.02, and Anna Singh was clocked at 20:35.90.

Granite City's Chessy Nikonowicz had a time of 18:23.23, the Riverbender's only area individual in the Class 3A race.

