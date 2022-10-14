EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville has a big Southwestern Conference football matchup Friday night at East St. Louis.

The Tigers are now 6-1 as well, clinching a playoff spot in the homecoming and Senior Night game with a thrilling 28-27 win over Belleville East in double overtime, while the Flyers won over the Redbirds 80-0 for head coach Darren Sunkett's 200th win with East Side and are currently 5-2, their two losses being to Baltimore St. Frances in Canton, Ohio 20-13 and to Fairburn, Ga., Creekside 10-8.

The Tigers' Jake Curry and the Flyers' Robert "Pops" Battle are two of the best quarterbacks in the area, and both will be on top of their games on Friday. Curry is 76-of-116 passing for 1,243 yards and 15 touchdowns while running for 225 yards and seven scores.

The Edwardsville ground game is led by De'Shawn Larson, with 443 yards and five touchdowns, while Jordan Bush has added 328 yards and six touchdowns and Patrick Chism adds 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Daion Gaston has caught 26 passes for 425 yards and six touchdowns and Kellen Brnfre has caught 23 balls for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Battle is 87-of-156 passing for 1,089 yards and 13 touchdowns while running for 312 yards and six touchdowns.

TaRyan Martin leads the ground attack for the Flyers with 534 yards and six touchdowns, forming a good one-two punch with Larevious "Fresh" Woods, who has 408 yards and seven touchdowns. The receiving corps are among the best in the area, with Christopher Bennett, Jr. catching 22 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns, while Dejerrian Miller has 15 catches for 216 yards and three scores.

