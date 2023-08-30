GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 5, WEBSTER GROVES 0: Marie Kaman had a hat trick, while Morgan Angle and Maggie Moseley also scored as new Edwardsville coach Kristina Johnson won her first game over Webster Groves at Tiger Stadium.

Both Angle and Kaman had assists, while Samantha Huffman had eight saves in goal to record the shutout

The Tigers are now 1-0, while the Statesmen are now 0-2.