EAST ST. LOUIS - The East St. Louis Flyers took an 8-0 lead over the Edwardsville Tigers early in the first quarter Friday night on the Flyers home turf as the Tigers lost their first conference season matchup, 32-7.

The Tigers came back quick, with five minutes left in the first quarter, with a 55 yard touchdown from quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman to trail the Flyers by only one point, 8-7.

The Tigers played a tough defense but with less than one minute left before halftime the Flyers brought in to the end zone again to secure a nine point lead, 16-7.

East St. Louis held the Tigers to only seven points throughout the second half with a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion in the third quarter before getting one more in the fourth quarter with less than two minutes of play left to secure the win, 32-7.

“I think that’s two games in a row we didn't have any turnovers," Tigers head coach Matt Martin said. "We’re just not making those plays. For us to compete we’re going to have to make those plays. I thought our kids fought hard. We just got to make the plays, got to make the tackles. They’re good, they got play makers all over the place. They’re pressure defense is pretty overwhelming.”

The Tigers record is now at 0-3 with their next game at 7 p.m. at home Friday, September 15, against Granite City.

