THURSDAY, AUGUST 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

TIGERS WIN LARGE SCHOOL DIVISION, EXPLORERS SMALL SCHOOL IN MADISON COUNTY TOURNAMENTS: Marquette Catholic won the small school division, while Edwardsville took top honors in the large school division in the Madison County Golf Tournament, played on Thursday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

The Explorers won the small school title with a score of 347, with Civic Memorial finishing second with 374. Metro-East Lutheran was third with a score of 375, Father McGivney Catholic finished fourth with 400, and Roxana was fifth with a score of 416.

The Tigers shot a 302 to win the large school title, with Granite City coming in second with a 318. Alton came in third with 336, Triad came in fourth with a score of 338, Highland was fifth with a 350, and Collinsville was sixth with a score of 404.

In the small school individual standings, Antonio Ybarra of the Knights was the winner with a score of five-over-par 77, with Aidan O’Keefe of Marquette coming in second with a 79. Drew Sowerwine of the Griffins and Matt Marcuzzo of the Shells tied for third with a score of 83, with William Roderfeld of the Explorers finishing fifth with an 84. McGivney’s Evan Yasitis and Marquette’s Grant Heinz tied for sixth with scores of 87, Kaden Topal of Metro-East and the Eagles’ Nick Williams tied for eighth with identical scores of 90, and Carson Reef of East Alton-Wood River and CM’s Jake Cheatham tied for tenth with scores of 92.

Edwardsville had the top three golfers in the large school individual standings, with Hayden Moore finishing first with a one-over-par 73, Trevor Laub coming in second with a 74, and Ian Bailey third with a 75. Sam Wielgus of the Warriors was fourth with a 76, the Knights’ Garrett Wood and Granite’s Cameron Rubenacker tied for fifth with scores of 78, Bode Vandebunt of Triad was seventh with a 79, the Tigers’ Nate Frey was eighth, shooting an 80, and Jake Brauns of the Bulldogs and Edwardsville’s Tyler Jansen tied for ninth with a 81.

Tyler Hazelwood was Alton’s leading golfer with an 81, finishing in a five-way tie for 11th, and Nate Lee was the Kahoks’ leader with a 90.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

MADISON COUNTY TOURNAMENT AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER

SMALL SCHOOL STANDINGS

Marquette Catholic – 347

Civic Memorial – 374

Metro-East Lutheran – 375

Father McGivney Catholic – 400

Roxana – 416

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (TOP TEN)

Antonio Ybarra (Metro-East Lutheran) – 77

Aidan O’Keefe (Marquette Catholic) – 79

Drew Sowerwine (Father McGivney Catholic) – 83

Matt Marcuzzo (Roxana) – 83

Evan Yasitis (Father McGivney Catholic) – 87

Grant Heinz (Marquette Catholic) – 87

Article continues after sponsor message

Kaden Topal (Metro-East Lutheran) – 90

Nick Williams (Civic Memorial) – 90

Carson Reef (East Alton-Wood River) – 92

Jake Cheatham (Civic Memorial) – 92

LARGE SCHOOL STANDINGS

Edwardsville – 302

Granite City – 318

Alton – 336

Triad – 338

Highland – 350

Collinsville – 404

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Hayden Moore (Edwardsville) – 73

Trevor Laub (Edwardsville) – 74

Ian Bailey (Edwardsville) – 75

Sam Wielgus (Granite City) – 76

Garrett Wood (Triad) – 78

Cameron Rubenacker (Granite City) – 78

Bode Vanderbunt (Triad) – 79

Nate Frey (Edwardsville) – 80

Jake Brauns (Highland) – 81

Tyler Jansen (Edwardsville) – 81

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 6, Colorado Rockies 5

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: