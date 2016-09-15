EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls golf team got some outstanding performances once again Wednesday afternoon at Oak Brook Golf Club as the Tigers' Kayla Weinacht turned in a 1-over 37 on the par-36, 2,524-yard Oak Brook West course to take the day's medalist honors as the Tigers won a quadrangular meet over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Marquette Catholic and Triad.

The Tigers shot a team 160 to take the win, with SHG second at 167, Marquette next at 187 and Triad following at 206.

“It went really, really well,” said Tiger coach Abby Comerford. “Kayla was absolutely great today. Everyone's playing really, really well; we hadn't played the West (course) yet this year (the Tigers had played the East course for their meets thus far this season), but we've practiced there a few times there, but the girls stepped up their game today.

“It's definitely different (the West course). This was our third match in three days; the girls played really, really well.”

“It went well; we shot according to plan,” said Explorer coach Deb Walsh. “We've been consistently in the 170s the past two weeks; tonight was a 187. That's a little disappointing, but they've (the Explorers) have been playing a lot of golf lately and shooting well. We just had a little bubble there.

“Tomorrow's another day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Ellie Kane led the Explorer effort with a 5-over 41. “Ellie did a good job today,” Walsh said. “She's been so consistent these past two weeks with 36s and up, with 41s her highs. The course is a challenge, but it's a nice course and we like to come here and play.

“We haven't played this side of the course in a couple of years, so it was good to see that side again.”

For the Tigers, Weinacht's 37 was joined by Addy Zellar's 4-over 40, Paige Hamel's 5-over 41 and Sydney Sahuri's 6-over 42. In addition to Kane's 41, Lauren Walsh fired a 10-over 46 and Madi Connors and Annie Kane each turned in 14-over 50s on the day.

Next up for the Tigers are back-to-back-to-back Southwestern Conference road meets against O'Fallon at Tamarack Golf Club in Shiloh Monday and Granite City at The Legacy Golf Club in Pontoon Beach Tuesday, with a Sept. 21 SWC match against Belleville West at Triple Lakes Golf Course in Millstadt. The Southwestern Conference Championship is set for Sept. 29 at The Orchards Golf Course in Belleville.

The Explorers will team with with their boys team for a co-ed match against Carrollton at Spencer T. Olin Golf Club in Alton Thursday, followed by a Monday meet against Highland at Highland Country Club and a Tuesday quad with Litchfield, Hillsboro and Columbia at Spencer T. Olin.

More like this: