EDWARDSVILLE - It was a pitchers duel among a pair of Dawson’s.

Dawson Smith of Teutopolis and Edwardsville’s Dawson Taylor were nearly unhittable.

However, a first-inning run by the Tigers was all they needed to hold off the Wooden-Shoes from Teutopolis as Edwardsville were 1-0 winners in the first game of the 13th Annual Tigers Baseball Classic as part of the Wounded Warriors Project Weekend at Tom Pile Field on Friday night.

After losing their previous game to Belleville West 1-0, the Tigers won the same way and improved their record to 20-4. Teutopolis had an eight-game winning streak snapped and fell to 17-6.

Taylor, who picked up the win and ups his record to 3-1, pitched four innings allowing one hit while striking out six batters. Junior reliever, Collin Salter entered in the fifth and was just as effective. He struck out seven of 11 batters while walking one and gave up a hit and a walk to earn the save.

“I just love the way they competed,” Edwardsville head coach Tim Funkhouser said. “They were able to put it together and really locked in knowing that our offense hadn’t been doing as well the last couple of games, they stepped up and kept making pitches, and tried to put more pressure on themselves. That was really fun to watch them go out there and deal.”

Both teams combined for five hits.

Blake Burris reached on an error and scored the games only run from first base on a pop fly ball by Max Ringering that landed in between right fielder Mitch Hardiek and first baseman Clint Weber.

Joe Copeland notched the third and final hit for the Tigers only because the Shoes lost sight of the ball again in shallow right field, but were able to end the inning unscathed.

Tyler Runde and Trenton Schwerdt tallied the hits for Teutopolis.

For six innings, Smith was just about lights out as he struck out eight batters, walked three, and allowed six total base runners. An outing that deserved a victory, but Edwardsville wouldn’t ever let the Shoes push across a run.

“Their pitcher was dynamite,” Funkhouser said of Smith. “His fastball is good, and his knuckle-curve gave us a ton of problems. He could also throw his curveball too. He’s a great competitor, and that was a good win for us.”

In the fifth inning, Salter put two men aboard with a hit and a walk but managed to strike out the next two batters to get out of the jam and wasn’t seriously threatened the rest of the game.

Teutopolis is a new addition to the Tigers Classic after Lockport wasn’t able to participate this year. The Wooden Shoes are a Class 2A powerhouse with multiple state championships, and Funkhouser is more than happy to have them over for the tournament alongside Chatham Glenwood and Highland.

“We were glad to have Lockport for as many years as they were down here and they weren’t able to make it this year. We tried to find a team as the season went on and it was hard. I reached out to Justin [Fleener], and he responded right away, and it worked out great. ” Funkhouser said. “They’re a first-class program and a first-class coaching staff. I’ve known coach Fleener for a few years with clinics, but to be able to go out there and compete against their squad I can see why they’ve had the level of success they have.”

Edwardsville continues tournament play today at 11 A.M. against Highland and then 1:30 P.M. against Glenwood with both games scheduled at Tom Pile Field.

