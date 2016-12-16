EDWARDSVILLE 55, GRANITE CITY 12: Edwardsville won all but two of Thursday's 14 bouts as the Tigers downed Granite City 55-12 in a Southwestern Conference wrestling meet at Jon Davis Wrestling Center's Warren Stahlhut Arena.

The Tigers moved to 14-3 overall, 3-0 in the SWC; the Warriors dropped to 5-5 overall, 2-2 in the league.

Rafael Roman, Connor Mikulait and Josh Anderson scored pins for EHS on the night; Kyle Thompson and Korinthian Nabors were GCHS' only winners on the night.

Edwardsville travels to suburban Chicago next week for the Dvorak Tournament at Machesney Park Harlem Dec. 22-23; the Warriors will travel to Kansas City, Mo., for this weekend's Kansas City Stampede tournament, then host the 56th William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament Dec. 29-30.

