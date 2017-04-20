

EDWARDSVILLE/COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys tennis team had an easy time with a pair of varsity wins Wednesday, one at Edwardsville, the other at Collinsville.

The Tigers blanked Collinsville 9-0 at Collinsville and also beat Civic Memorial 8-2 at Edwardsville. The team split up their squads to compete at both locations. Edwardsville players Ben Bequette, Erik Weiler and Brooks Thomas were recognized by Coach Dave Lipe for their tennis commitment as part of Senior Day.

“The kids played well on Senior Night,” Tigers’ head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe said. “It’s a challenge to split the squad and come out with two wins, but we feel it’s important to give the kids experience.”

Edwardsville improved to 10-4 overall and now stands 3-0 in Southwestern Conference.

Tigers 8, CM 2

Tigers winners

Singles

No. 1 - Weiler, 6-0, 6-0 winner

No. 3 - Jason Pan, 6-1, 6-0 winner

No. 4 - Logan Kuhns, 6-0, 6-1 winner

No. 7 - Tanner Pieri, 6-3, 6-2 winner

Doubles

No. 1 - Weiler-Bequette, 6-0, 6-0 winner

No. 2 - Pan-Kuhns, 6-1, 6-0 winner

Tigers 9, Collinsville 0

Singles

No. 1 - Zach Trimpe, 6-0, 6-0 winner

No. 2 - Alex Gray, 6-0, 6-1 winner

No. 3 - Seth Lipe, 6-0, 6-0 winner

No. 4 - Logan Pursell, 6-0, 6-0 winner

No. 5 - Nick Hobin, 6-4, 7-6 winner

No. 6 - Brycen Brown 6-0, 3-6, 15-13 winner

Doubles

No. 1 - Trimpe-Gray, 6-0, 6-0 winner

No. 2 - Lipe-Pursell 6-1, 6-0 winner

No. 3 - Brown-Hobin, 6-4, 7-6 winner

The Tigers are slated to take six varsity players to the MICDS Tourney in St. Louis Friday and also have entries in the Belleville East Invitational. The tourney starts at 1 p.m Friday.

