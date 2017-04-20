EDWARDSVILLE/COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys tennis team had an easy time with a pair of varsity wins Wednesday, one at Edwardsville, the other at Collinsville.

The Tigers blanked Collinsville 9-0 at Collinsville and also beat Civic Memorial 8-2 at Edwardsville. The team split up their squads to compete at both locations. Edwardsville players Ben Bequette, Erik Weiler and Brooks Thomas were recognized by Coach Dave Lipe for their tennis commitment as part of Senior Day.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“The kids played well on Senior Night,” Tigers’ head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe said. “It’s a challenge to split the squad and come out with two wins, but we feel it’s important to give the kids experience.”

Edwardsville improved to 10-4 overall and now stands 3-0 in Southwestern Conference.

Tigers 8, CM 2
Tigers winners

Singles

No. 1 - Weiler, 6-0, 6-0 winner
No. 3 - Jason Pan, 6-1, 6-0 winner
No. 4 - Logan Kuhns, 6-0, 6-1 winner
No. 7 - Tanner Pieri, 6-3, 6-2 winner

Article continues after sponsor message

Doubles
No. 1 - Weiler-Bequette, 6-0, 6-0 winner
No. 2 - Pan-Kuhns, 6-1, 6-0 winner

Tigers 9, Collinsville 0
Singles

No. 1 - Zach Trimpe, 6-0, 6-0 winner
No. 2 - Alex Gray, 6-0, 6-1 winner
No. 3 - Seth Lipe, 6-0, 6-0 winner
No. 4 - Logan Pursell, 6-0, 6-0 winner
No. 5 - Nick Hobin, 6-4, 7-6 winner
No. 6 - Brycen Brown 6-0, 3-6, 15-13 winner

Doubles
No. 1 - Trimpe-Gray, 6-0, 6-0 winner
No. 2 - Lipe-Pursell 6-1, 6-0 winner
No. 3 - Brown-Hobin, 6-4, 7-6 winner

The Tigers are slated to take six varsity players to the MICDS Tourney in St. Louis Friday and also have entries in the Belleville East Invitational. The tourney starts at 1 p.m Friday.

 

More like this:

Edwardsville Shines With 9-0 Win Over Competitive Alton Squad
Mar 26, 2025
Play It Again Sports Monday Roundup - March 24, 2025: Nelson, Fox, Have Three Hits For Tigers, Shells Notch Fifth Win, Stassi Has Hat Trick
Mar 25, 2025
Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Play It Again Sports Scoreboard
5 days ago
Play It Again Sports Girls Roundup - Monday, March 31, 2025, and April 1, 2025
5 days ago
Thompson Scores Winner in Second Half, Maxim Provides Insurance, Burroughs Shuts Door, Tigers Take Key 3-1 Win Over Kahoks
Mar 26, 2025

 