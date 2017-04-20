Tigers dominate CM and Collinsville in pair of varsity boys tennis matches
EDWARDSVILLE/COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys tennis team had an easy time with a pair of varsity wins Wednesday, one at Edwardsville, the other at Collinsville.
The Tigers blanked Collinsville 9-0 at Collinsville and also beat Civic Memorial 8-2 at Edwardsville. The team split up their squads to compete at both locations. Edwardsville players Ben Bequette, Erik Weiler and Brooks Thomas were recognized by Coach Dave Lipe for their tennis commitment as part of Senior Day.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“The kids played well on Senior Night,” Tigers’ head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe said. “It’s a challenge to split the squad and come out with two wins, but we feel it’s important to give the kids experience.”
Edwardsville improved to 10-4 overall and now stands 3-0 in Southwestern Conference.
Tigers 8, CM 2
Tigers winners
Singles
No. 1 - Weiler, 6-0, 6-0 winner
No. 3 - Jason Pan, 6-1, 6-0 winner
No. 4 - Logan Kuhns, 6-0, 6-1 winner
No. 7 - Tanner Pieri, 6-3, 6-2 winner
Doubles
No. 1 - Weiler-Bequette, 6-0, 6-0 winner
No. 2 - Pan-Kuhns, 6-1, 6-0 winner
Tigers 9, Collinsville 0
Singles
No. 1 - Zach Trimpe, 6-0, 6-0 winner
No. 2 - Alex Gray, 6-0, 6-1 winner
No. 3 - Seth Lipe, 6-0, 6-0 winner
No. 4 - Logan Pursell, 6-0, 6-0 winner
No. 5 - Nick Hobin, 6-4, 7-6 winner
No. 6 - Brycen Brown 6-0, 3-6, 15-13 winner
Doubles
No. 1 - Trimpe-Gray, 6-0, 6-0 winner
No. 2 - Lipe-Pursell 6-1, 6-0 winner
No. 3 - Brown-Hobin, 6-4, 7-6 winner
The Tigers are slated to take six varsity players to the MICDS Tourney in St. Louis Friday and also have entries in the Belleville East Invitational. The tourney starts at 1 p.m Friday.
More like this: