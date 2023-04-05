EDWARDSVILLE 5, O'FALLON 3: Edwardsville went off to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third, scoring twice in the first and third and once in the second, then held off an O'Fallon rally to win their Southwestern Conference opener at Blazier Field.

Joe Chiarodo had two hits for the Tigers, while Caeleb Copeland had a hit and two RBIs, both Andrew Hendrickson and Lucas Krebs had a hit and RBI each and Kayden Jennings also had a hit.

Logan Geggus allowed two runs on two hits in five innings of work on the mound, striking out five, while Lucas Huebner fanned one in recording the save.

Edwardsville is now 9-2, while the Panthers go to 7-2.