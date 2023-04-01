EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High boys tennis team won its first meet of the Edwardsville Invitational tournament over Arlington Heights Hersey 7-2 Friday afternoon at the indoor courts at the Edwardsville YMCA, with most play being postponed until Saturday due to the threat of severe storms that eventually moved through the St. Louis area late Friday afternoon and early evening.

No individual results from the meet were available, but the Huskies are in for the Invitational tournament and are playing in the Champions bracket along with the Tigers, Triad, Park Ridge Maine South, Downers Grove South, Normal Community, Springfield High, Metamora, Cary-Grove and O'Fallon, along with St. Louis-area schools John Burroughs, Chaminade College Prep, Ladue Horton Watkins and Wentzville Liberty, along with Liberty, Mo., from suburban Kansas City. Two other schools, Dunlap and St. Louis U. High, have withdrawn.

In a junior varsity match, the Huskies defeated the Tigers 8-4.

Play is scheduled to begin at various sites around the St. Louis area, including the Edwardsville Tennis Center, Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. The Tigers are scheduled to play John Burroughs first, followed by Ladue.

