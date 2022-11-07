SPRINGFIELD - The Edwardsville High School girl's swim team won the IHSA Chatham (Glenwood) Sectional on Saturday. The team came in first place with 233 points, beating out the next closest school, O'Fallon, with 190.

The Tigers swam to multiple first-place finishes and had a "really amazing performance all across the board," according to head coach Christian Rhoten.

The day began with a 4th place finish in 1-meter diving from sophomore McLaren Seaton with a final score of 294.70.

Going in order of events, the Tigers won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:50.03. The relay team consisted of freshmen Parker LeVasseur, Georgia Samet, and Grace Oertle, as well as sophomore Karis Chen. The Tigers qualified for state in this event.

Samet had herself a day as in the following event, the 200-yard freestyle, she finished first with a time of 2:02.00. Freshman Rachel Johnson took 12th in the same event with a time of 2:12.14.

Junior Pera Onal took 6th in the 200-yard IM (2:20.69) and Chen took 10th (2:22.00).

Oertle raced to a first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.99 seconds. She qualified for state in the event as a freshman. Senior Madelyn Milburn also swam that event taking 8th with a time of 26.79 seconds.

Samet swam again in the 100-yard butterfly finishing 5th with a time of 1:02.45. Senior Simone Myers came in 15th (1:11.12).

Milburn and Johnson finished 8th and 9th in the 100-yard freestyle with times of 58.67 and 58.71 seconds respectively.

LeVasseur took second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:30.45. Freshman Michelle Pan also swam that event taking 9th (6:07.90).

The combination of Milburn, Chen, Samet, and Oertle finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.45. They qualified for state in this event as well.

Oertle qualified for another event after winning the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.34 seconds. LeVasseur finished 5th (1:0261).

Chen qualified for state after winning the 100-yard breaststroke with a. time of 1:06.70. Onal came in 5th (1:11.58).

Milburn, Johnson, LeVasseur, and Oral combined for the 400-yard freestyle relay and finished third with a time of 3:53.93.

The state finals meet will be held this Friday and Saturday at the FMC Natatorium located at 275 Plaza Dr, Westmont, IL 60559.

