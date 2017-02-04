MSCHA ST. LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP PLAYOFFS

EDWARDSVILLE 4, KIRKWOOD 1: Four different players goaled for Edwardsville in a 4-1 win over Kirkwood as the Tigers opened first-round group play in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Playoffs Friday night at Webster Groves (Mo.) Recreation Complex.

The Tigers are 1-0-0 (2 points) in the first of three group games of the opening round. The 12 teams who qualified for the first-tier playoffs were divided in two conferences and two divisions of four teams each; the top four teams in each conference will advance to the quarterfinals.

Trevor Henson, Stanley Lucas, Tyler Schaeffer and Lucas Tucker  had goals for EHS in the win; Henson, Lucas and goalie Matthew Griffin had assists, while Carson Lewis had two assists.

Griffin had 30 saves for the Tigers.

Edwardsville takes on CBC at 9:15 p.m. Saturday at Affton Athletic Association's rink in south St. Louis County as group play continues. The Blues Cup Final is set for 8 p.m. March 8 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

