EDWARDSVILLE 9, O'FALLON 4: A seven-run second inning was the key as Edwardsville defeated O'Fallon at Plummer Family Park and clinched its 10th straight Southwestern Conference championship, sharing the crown with Belleville East, who won at Belleville West 12-2.

Avery Hamilton and Riley Nelson both had two hits and an RBI each for the Tigers, while both Grace Blakemore and Marley Fox had a hit and two RBIs each. Hamilton also struck out nine while in the circle.

Edwardsville is now 26-5, while the Panthers are now 7-15-3.