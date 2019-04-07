EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville softball catcher Moe Kastens delivered the biggest hit of the game against Triad Friday afternoon, connecting on a 1-2 pitch with two out in the bottom of the fifth for a home run over the right-center field fence that gave the Tigers a 4-3 win over the Knights at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Kastens thought that the team really came together at the end to be able to get the win.

“I feel pretty good,” Kastens said in a postgame interview. “I really love how our team came together at the end, there. I think we had a really good fight all the way to the end.”

Kastens described the pitch she hit for the home run as waist high, and right in her wheelhouse.

“It was a little bit up, a little bit in, kind of a belly button,” Kastens said.

The pitching trio of starter Kay Swanson and relievers Lauren Dial and Ryleigh Owens pitch very well, each contributing to the win.

“Yeah, it was really great,” Kastens said. “I think all of our pitchers did really great, working as a unit. I think we’re really a staff this year.”

Kastens feels that the Tigers are starting to find their stride after the season’s first month, and do have some big challenges ahead.

“I think we’re kind of finding our groove,” Kastens said, “kind of finding our wave pattern that this team is going to be like. I think it’s going to be a very unity-based team.”

As far as team goals for the rest of the season, Kastens feels that the Tigers will be doing a lot of growing, and will be a much different side than what they were at the start of the season.

“I think we’re going to do a lot of growing,” Kastens said. “By the end of the season, we’re going to be a whole different team than where we stared.”

As far as individual goals, Kastens hopes to have more of a vocal presence, becoming one of the team leaders.

“I would like to kind of lead our team,” Kastens said, “vocalizing a little bit more, getting the communication up in the dugout and on the field.”

