GRANITE CITY – When it comes to Madison County high school track and field, there's no doubt that Edwardsville is the team that sets the standard that other schools aspire to.

The Tigers won both the boys and girls championships Tuesday in the Madison County Track and Field Championship large-school meet at Granite City's Memorial Stadium/Kevi n Greene Field, the Tiger boys scoring 188 points to outdistance themselves from Alton, who finished second with 135 points; Collinsville (88), Granite City (76), Triad (35) and Highland (32) rounded out the field. On the girls side, the Tigers won the county title with 164 points, with the Redbirds trailing with 121 points, Granite and Triad tying for third with 86 points each and Collinsville (59) and Highland (32) rounding out the field.

“Some good things happened,” said Tiger boys coach Chad Lakatos, “but our group needs to understand that we still have a lot of work to do. Bruce Wachowski had a great day in the throws – he PRed, went 171-4 in the (discus) and 52-7 (52-7.25 in the shot put) – unbelievable day. Travis (Anderson) looked good (sweeping both hurdles events, setting a meet record in the 300 hurdles) and (DeVonte) Tincher looked good in both sprints (taking second in the 100 and winning the 200), so we're going to take away some positive things.

“We've got work to do.”

A.J. Epenesa won both the discus and shot, with Wachowski taking second in both events with his personal records on the day. “His throws (Epenesa's) weren't his best, but we still have time to improve on that. It's good to be able to come into a meet like this and not load the relays and still come in and score 190 points, which is our goal.”

Blake Neville won the pole vault for the Tigers, while Kenneth Bond took the long jump for the Tigers.

Tigers achieve goal of winning Madison County title under new coach Eberlin

On the girls side, the Tigers achieved a goal they had set for themselves at the start of the season – their 17th straight county title. “That was a goal they talked about coming in (to the season),” said EHS coach Camilla Eberlin. “We ran a couple of season bests in the wind, which I was very happy with (the meet was run in sunny and windy conditions); our 4x100 (relay) did; they took third but ran a season-best time. A lot of our girls were running some decent times even fighting a very strong wind; we did well. I was proud of them, they did well today.”

Edwardsville's Abby Schrobilgen and Jaycie Hudson ran 1-2 in the 3200 meters, finishing five seconds apart from each other, while Alexis Boykin took the long jump and Kymel Bell won the triple jump; the 4x800 relay of Elise Krone, Maddie Miller, Melissa Spencer and Abby Korak won that event and Lorie Cashdollar took top honors in the 800 meters on the day. Spencer also won the 1,600 meters and the 4x400 relay of Rachel Kubiek, Jaydi Swanson, Katherine Bobinski-Boyd and Kendra Griggs won that event.

Both teams will be in meets Friday evening, the boys at the Triad Invitational and the girls at the Collinsville Invitational.

MADISON COUNTY GIRLS TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP

HELD AT MEMORIAL STADIUM/KEVIN GREENE FIELD

GRANITE CITY

TEAM RESULTS

Edwardsville, 164; Alton, 121; Granite City, 86; Triad, 86; Collinsville, 59; Highland, 32

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (LOCAL TEAMS ONLY)

HIGH JUMP: Katie Mans, Alton, first (5-7); Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alton, second (4-10); Brooke Allen, Edwardsville, fourth (4-10); Cheria Tolson, Granite City, fifth (4-6); Jailyn Nichols, Edwardsville, fifth (4-6)

POLE VAULT: Ty'Riss Holloway, Alton, first (8-6); Lauren Weiner, Alton, third (6-0)

LONG JUMP: Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, first (14-11.5); Natasha Davis, Edwardsville, fourth (14-2.5); Ty'tania Hall, Granite City, seventh (13-4); Ayonna Canton, Alton, eighth (13-4); Jerica Haire, Granite City, ninth (12-9.25); Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alton, 10th (12-3.5)

TRIPLE JUMP: Kymel Bell, Edwardsville, first (32-3.5); Jeanea Epps, Alton, third (31-11); Katrina Agustin, Edwardsville, fourth (29-8); Ayonna Clanton, Alton, fifth (28-10)

SHOT PUT: Savannah Maloney, Edwardsville, second (36-3.75); Rayn Tally, Alton, fourth (34-7.5); Hailey Sparks, Edwardsville, fifth (33-8.75); Bria Thurman, Alton, seventh (33-0.5)

DISCUS THROW: Savannah Maloney, Edwardsville, second (117-3); Rayn Tally, Alton, fourth (99-6); Kennedi Freeman, Alton, sixth (87-11); Mercedes Velez, Edwardsville, 10th (58-3)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (Krone, Miller, Spencer, Korak; 9:55.33); Alton, third (Kellie Mans, Goner, Weiner, Markel; 10:54.46); Granite City, fifth (Comer, Nikonowicz, Lahey, Fusselman; 11:33.17)

3200 METERS: Abby Schrobligen, Edwardsville, first (11:50.50); Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville, second (11:55.91)

100 HURDLES: TyKaiza Jones, Granite City, first (16.46); Kymel Bell, Edwardsville, second (16.56); Kendra Griggs, Edwardsville, third (16.88); Mi'kaylah Howliet, Granite City, fourth (17.39); Kimbreon Knight, Alton, fifth (17.78); Diarra Smith, Alton, sixth (18.91)

Article continues after sponsor message

100 METERS: Jeanea Epps, Alton, first (13.13); Toni Rush, Granite City, second (13.26); Niya Wilson, Granite City, third (13.35); Quierra Love, Edwardsville, fourth (13.40); Rashia Johnson, Alton, sixth (13.80); Jaydi Swanson, Edwardsville, eighth (13.83)

800 METERS: Lorie Cashdollar, Edwardsville, first (2:24.33); Alyssa Comer, Granite City, third (2:38.40); Lauren Weiner, Alton, sixth (2:49.14)

4X200 RELAY: Alton, second (Johnson, Tuggle, Holloway, Epps; 1:47.11); Granite City, third (Wilson, Jones, Pointer, Rush; 1:48.06); Edwardsville, fourth (Boykin, Bobinski-Boyd, Jacobs, Bell; 1:51.63)

400 METERS: Kellie Mans, Alton, first (1:01.57); Brooke Du Hart, Granite City, second (1:04.67); Natasha Davis, Edwardsville, fourth (1:06.76); Anyria Goner, Alton, fifth (1:06.80); Honor Dimick, Edwardsville, ninth (1:10.84)

300 HURDLES: Diarra Smith, Alton, first (49.35); Mi'kaylah Howliet, Granite City, second (49.78); Kendra Griggs, Edwardsville, third (50.18); Elisa Krone, Edwardsville, fourth (51.24)

1600 METERS: Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville, first (5:34.58); Kaitlyn Singh, Edwardsville, fourth (6:03.80); Jessica Markel, Alton, sixth (6:13.32); Chessy Nikonowicz, Granite City, seventh (6:16.22)

200 METERS: Robyn Pointer, Granite City, first (26.65); Quierra Love, Edwardsville, second (26.86); Ty'Riss Holloway, Alton, fifth (28.23); India James, Edwardsville, ninth (29.37); Kimbreon Knight, Alton, 10th (29.49); Ty'tiana Hall, Granite City, 12th (35.66)

4 X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (Kubicek, Swanson, Bobinski-Boyd, Griggs; 4:09.45); Alton, second (Katie Mans, Johnson, Tuggle, Kellie Mans; 4:12.15); Granite City, third (Du Hart, Comer, Haire, Howliet; 4:23.45)

MADISON COUNTY BOYS TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP

HELD AT MEMORIAL STADIUM/KEVIN GREENE FIELD

GRANITE CITY

TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville, 188; Alton, 135; Collinsville, 88; Granite City, 76; Triad, 35; Highland 32

EVENT RESULTS (LOCAL TEAMS ONLY)

HIGH JUMP: Torrey Deal, Granite City, first (6-7); Jonathan Bumpers, Alton, fourth (5-10); Ju'qui Womack, Alton, fifth (5-8); Lovantis Hairston, Edwardsville, sixth (5-8)

POLE VAULT: Blake Neville, Edwardsville, first (14-0); Sam Tilden, Edwardsville, seventh (10-0)

LONG JUMP: Kenneth Bond, Edwardsville, first (20-4); Tony Smith, Alton, second (20-3.5); Norman Harris, Edwardsville, third (19-7.5); Ahmad Sanders, Alton, fifth (18-1); Marquis Shaw, Granite City, sixth (17-11)

TRIPLE JUMP: Torrey Deal, Granite City, first (42-10); Rodney Smith, Edwardsville, second (39-3.5); Kiondray Samuelton, Alton, third (39-3.25); Marquis Shaw, Granite City, fourth (39-2); Jack Townsend, Edwardsville, fifth (37-4.5)

SHOT PUT: A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville, first (55-4.75); Bruce Whachowski, Edwardsville, second (52-7.25); Kalen Samuelton, Alton, third (44-1.25); Myles Marfell, Alton, fifth (42-2.25)

DISCUS THROW: A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville, first (184-7); Bruce Wachowski, Edwardsville, second (171-4); Kalen Samuelton, Alton, third (158-4); Myles Marfell, Alton, fifth (132-7); Anthony Guzman, Granite City, sixth (131-0); Nathan Gassett, Granite City, ninth (111-3)

4X100 RELAY: Alton, first (Brown, Walker, Bumpers, Dobbins; 43.06); Edwardsville, third (Rodgers, Morrissey, Bond, Townsend; 44.42); Granite City, fifth (E. Williba, Towns, K. Williba, Wilson; 46.63)

3200 METERS: Andrew O'Keefe, Granite City, first (10:09.28); Max Hartmann, Edwardsville, third (10:20.15); Zach Walters, Edwardsville, fourth (10:30.97); Aidan Sampson, Granite City, fifth (11:49.78); Zak Wilson, Alton, sixth (12:10.80); Jordan Saffel, Alton, seventh (12:27.44)

110 HURDLES: Travis Anderson, Edwardsville, first (14.46); Matt Griebe, Edwardsville, second (16.19); Algenon Wilson, Alton, third (17.22); Jordan Smith, Granite City, fifth (17.68)

100 METERS: DeVonte' Tincher, Edwardsville, second (11.55); Kiondray Samuelton, Alton, third (11.90); Earlie Brown, Alton, fourth (11.91); Kendall Abdur-Rahman, Edwardsville, fifth (11.92); Andy Guo, Granite City, 10th (13.77)

800 METERS: Will O'Keefe, Granite City, first (2:01.71); Arie Macias, Alton, second (2:03.84); Kelvin Cummings, Alton, third (2:07.54); Jacob Schoenthal, Edwardsville, sixth (2:08.71); Franky Romano, Edwardsville, eighth (2:13.82); Leo Nikonowicz, Granite City, ninth (2:16.25)

4X200 RELAY: Alton, second (Brown, Walker, Wilson, Smith; 1:31.44); Edwardsville, DNF

400 METERS: Darryl Harlan, Edwardsville, first (52.26); Ahmad Sanders, Alton second (54.39); Rodney Smith, Edwardsville, fifth (56.43); Trey Miller, Alton, ninth (58.61); Tony Harold, Granite City, 10th (59.36)

300 HURDLES: Travis Anderson, Edwardsville, first (39.40); Matt Griebe, Edwardsville, second 41.65); Algenon Wilson, Alton, third (42.01); Jordan Smith, Alton, fourth (42.61); Jonathan Bumpers, Alton, fifth (44.61); David Davis, Granite City, ninth (49.30)

1600 METERS: Andrew O'Keefe, Granite City, first (4:33.61); Roland Prenzler, Edwardsville, second (4:37.36); Jack Pifer, Edwardsville, third (4:42.27); Evan Rathgeb, Alton, fourth (4:46.10); Cassius Havis, Alton, fifth (4:52.41); Jeremiah Petty, Granite City, seventh (5:03.27)

200 METERS: DeVonte' Tincher, Edwardsville, first (22.35); Earlie Brown, Alton, third, (23.23); Kevin Caldwell, Alton, seventh (24.56); Mike Ford, Granite City, eighth (26.42); Nehemia Dixon, Granite City, 10th (27.30)

4X400 RELAY: Alton, first (Sanders, Cummings, Macias, Walker; 3:30.46); Edwardsville, second (Harland, Bond, White, Queen; 3:30.85); Granite City, third (W. O'Keefe, Wilson, Towns, James; 3:38.79)

More like this: