O'FALLON - Edwardsville took the team championship in Class 2A at O'Fallon on Monday. Here is a look at the results.

CLASS 2A AT FAR OAKS GOLF CLUB

The Tigers won the sectional at Far Oaks Golf Club with a 311, edging out O'Fallon by a stroke, as the Panthers shot a 312. Normal Community was the third and final team to advance to state, shooting a 332, with Joliet Central coming in fourth with a 349. Marion was fifth with a 352, Springfield came in sixth at 354, Minooka was seventh with a 358, Quincy came in eighth at 365, ninth place went to Chatham Glenwood at 381, Washington was 10th with a 387, Peoria Richwoods came in 11th at 412, and Rock Island was 12th with a 429.

O'Fallon's Briana McMinn was the individual champion, with a three-under-par 69, with the Tigers' Nicole Johnson coming in second with a 72, and Riley Lewis tying for third with Mascoutah's Sophia Florek, with both shooting 73. Other Tiger scores were Grace Daech with an 82, Jessica Benson shot an 84, Sydney Weedman shot a 93, and Riley Burns had a 96.

Collinsville's Destiny Johnson was the only area individual to qualify for the state meet this weekend, shooting an 82 to advance. Alton's Natalie Messinger had an 85, Caroline Reynolds of Granite City shot a 107, and Triad's Grace Beyersdorfer shot a 165.

