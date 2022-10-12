GIRLS TENNIS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT ALTON

TIGERS WIN FIVE OF SIX FLIGHTS IN SINGLES, WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT SWC CHAMPIONSHIP: Edwardsville won five of the six flights in the singles to go along with sweeping the doubles flights on Friday, in winning its fourth straight Southwestern Conference championship Saturday in the Alton area.

The Tigers host the IHSA Class 2A sectional tournament this coming weekend at the Edwardsville Tennis Center. Action gets underway on Friday, then closes on Saturday at Edwardsville.

The Tigers won the SWC girls' tennis championship with 62 points, with Belleville East coming in second with 52 points, in third place was O'Fallon with 44 points, fourth place went to Belleville West with 34 points, the host Redbirds were fifth with 32 points, Collinsville came in sixth with 19 points and East St. Louis was seventh with three points.

It's also Edwardsville's 14th conference championship in the last 15 years,

In Friday's doubles, the number one team of Katie Woods and Alyssa Wise won the final with a 6-0, 3-6, 10-6 win over Isabel Wells and Natalie Spihlman of O'Fallon, with the number two team of Chloe Koons and Gabi Hill won over the Belleville East team of Kylie DelVecchio and Olivia Pereda 6-0, 6-2 and in the number three flight, Sophie and Zoe Byron won the final over Belleville East's Caroline Stelling and Ava Neumayer 6-1, 6-0.

On Saturday's singles matches. the number one final went to Koons over DelVecchio 6-0, 6-1, winning her third straight conference singles title, while in the number two flight, Woods won the title with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Paisley Struewing of the Lancers and in the number three flight, Wise lost to East's Maya Hataway 7-6, 6-1.

In the number four flight, Zoe Byron won the title with a win over Spihlman 6-4, 6-4, the number five flight went to Hill, defeating Pereda 6-1, 6-2 and in the number six flight, Sophie Byron took the crown with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Lauran Massey of the Redbirds.

TIGERS TAKE ALL THREE DOUBLES FLIGHTS, TAKE LEAD AFTER DAY ONE OF SWC TOURNAMENT: Edwardsville won all three of the doubles flights to take the lead after day one of the Southwestern Conference tournament hosted this year by Alton High.

After the three doubles flights, the Tigers lead with 21 points, with Belleville East in second with 17 points, O'Fallon was in third with 16 points, Belleville West was in fourth place with 11 points, the host Redbirds fifth with 10 points, Collinsville was in sixth with six points and East St. Louis seventh with zero points.

The best Redbird finish was a fourth from Lily and Eleanor Schuyler, who lost the third-place match to a team from O'Fallon.

The singles matches were to be played Saturday at Alton High, Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, and Gordon Moore Park.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

