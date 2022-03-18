EDWARDSVILLE 3, LISLE BENET ACADEMY CATHOLIC 1: Edwardsville opened its season with a tight, hard-fought 3-1 win Thursday night over Benet Academy in the Prep Baseball Report Kickoff showcase at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers scored twice in the second and added an insurance run in the sixth, with the Redwings scoring a run in the top of the seventh, but couldn't come any closer.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grant Huebner had a hit and RBI for Edwardsville, while Cole Funkhouser, Spencer Stearns, Caleb Copeland and Alec Marchetto also had hits on the evening, with Cade Hardy driving home another run.

Gannon Burns threw four innings to get the win, scattering four hits while fanning one, while Joe Chiarodo fanned two in one inning of work.

The Tigers open the season 1-0, while Benet starts off 0-1.

More like this: