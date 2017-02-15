IHSA CLASS 4A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

COLLINSVILLE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

EDWARDSVILLE 66, EAST ST. LOUIS 19: Edwardsville got out to a 37-9 lead at halftime and pulled away to defeat East St. Louis 66-19 in an IHSA Class 4A Collinsville Regional semifinal game at Fletcher Gym Tuesday night.

The Tigers (27-0) advanced to Thursday night's regional final against Belleville East, 51-39 winners over crosstown rival Belleville West; tip is set for 7 p.m. The winner advances to next week's Normal Community Sectional against the Springfield Regional winner; that semifinal game will be played at Fletcher Gym. East St. Louis was eliminated at 11-11.

Edwardsville limited the Flyers to four points in the second and third quarters to help themselves run out winners on the night.

Myriah Noodel-Hayward and Mackenzie Silvey each had 13 points to lead the Tigers, with Criste'on Waters adding 12 and Rachel Pranger (who had 11 rebounds) and Quierra Love each scoring eight and Kate Martin seven points to go with seven rebounds. Shawntae Johnson led East St. Louis with four points on the night.

