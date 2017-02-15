The Tigers' Kate Martin eyes the inside in the regional matchup with East St. Louis on Tuesday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)IHSA CLASS 4A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

COLLINSVILLE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EDWARDSVILLE 66, EAST ST. LOUIS 19: Edwardsville got out to a 37-9 lead at halftime and pulled away to defeat East St. Louis 66-19 in an IHSA Class 4A Collinsville Regional semifinal game at Fletcher Gym Tuesday night.

The Tigers (27-0) advanced to Thursday night's regional final against Belleville East, 51-39 winners over crosstown rival Belleville West; tip is set for 7 p.m. The winner advances to next week's Normal Community Sectional against the Springfield Regional winner; that semifinal game will be played at Fletcher Gym. East St. Louis was eliminated at 11-11.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville limited the Flyers to four points in the second and third quarters to help themselves run out winners on the night.

Myriah Noodel-Hayward and Mackenzie Silvey each had 13 points to lead the Tigers, with Criste'on Waters adding 12 and Rachel Pranger (who had 11 rebounds) and Quierra Love each scoring eight and Kate Martin seven points to go with seven rebounds. Shawntae Johnson led East St. Louis with four points on the night.

Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger blocks a shot against East St. Louis. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

 

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 - Southwestern, MELHS, Calhoun, Althoff, Triad, Post Boys Regional Wins
Feb 27, 2025
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup: Brantley, Lowis, Pace Birds To Win, Gilman Shines In Warriors' Victory
Feb 19, 2025
Tigers End Postseason Slump – Headed To Alton Regional Final Against Hosting Redbirds
Feb 27, 2025
Brown Leads With 16 Points, Heard Adds 11, Knights Eliminate Mt. Olive 65-18 In Regional Contest
Feb 25, 2025
Talesha Gilmore Leaves Legacy As One Of Greatest Kahoks Players Ever
Feb 18, 2025

 