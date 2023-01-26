EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville varsity competitive cheerleaders took first place in the Southwestern Conference Championships which they hosted at Liberty Middle School on January 7.

The O'Fallon Panthers placed second and Belleville East Lancers placed third in the competition that consisted of all seven SWC teams.

"We are so happy to see all seven teams in the conference back competing in cheerleading this year," Edwardsville Head Cheerleading Coach Anna Schuetzenhofer said. "Along with their first-place finish, Edwardsville named Evie Tyrrell and Sanaa Johnson as all-conference athletes for their team."

The Edwardsville varsity Tigers are undefeated in the large division so far this season, placing first at Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, and Oak Forest Invitationals. EHS hosted the annual ICCA Invitational on December 18, where they were not able to place, but qualified for ICCA Championships.

Schuetzenhofer said the Varsity and Junior Varsity cheer teams will be traveling to Springfield this weekend to compete in ICCA Championships. Following that for varsity is the IHSA post-season sectionals on January 28 at O'Fallon Township High School.

The Tigers must place in the top five teams at sectionals to qualify for the State Finals on February 3 and 4.

"Congratulations to our cheer teams and good luck as the season continues," Schuetzenhofer said.

