ST. LOUIS – Edwardsville's boys volleyball team came away with the championship of Saturday's Vianney Tournament, defeating the host Golden Griffins 25-22, 15-25, 15-10 in the final.

EHS moved to 10-3 on the year with the title.

The Tigers opened group play with a 25-16, 25-23 win over next-door rival Metro East Lutheran, then downed O'Fallon (Mo.) Christian 25-19, 25-17 before taking on the Golden Griffins in their group-play finale, Vianney taking a 28-26, 25-15 win; both teams moved into elimination play following the match.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville reached the final with a 25-14, 25-16 win over Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West.

Nick Allen and Jack Grimm teamed up for 18 kills in the final against Vianney, Allen recording 11 and Grimm seven; Will Bode added four kills for Edwardsville. Lucas Verdun had 26 assists for the Tigers, while Curt Sellers had 11 points on serve.

The Tigers return to Southwestern Conference play with a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday match at Granite City, then travel to CBC for a 5:30 p.m. Thursday match against the Cadets.

More like this: