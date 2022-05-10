NAPERVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers Tennis Team traveled to Chicago this weekend for the last time before the State Tournament for the Naper Valley Tournament. The tournament was played at Naperville North High School and featured multiple competitive teams. Due to rain on Friday, all matches were played on Saturday, and the Tigers ended the day with two losses and one win.

“The first team we played was Oak Park-River Forest (OPRF). We lost to them three to two,” Lipe said. “We won at number one singles and doubles but lost at number two singles, number two doubles, and number three doubles. We played well in the two matches that we won, but OPRF is a deep team, and we lost a close one.”

The tough loss to OPRF did not impact the Tigers' effort in their next match against Wheaton Academy, as they would not lose in a single spot.

“In our second match, we played Wheaton Academy. We beat them five to zero. Everybody won, so it was a fun and good match," Coach Lipe said.

It was good the Tigers enjoyed their win as they lost their last match three to two against Naperville North.

“Our last match, we played Naperville North High School, and we lost to them three to two," Coach Lipe said. "We won at number one doubles and at number two doubles, due to a walkover, but lost all three singles matches.”

The Tigers lost two out of three of their matches, but their head coach says the weekend was a good experience for the upcoming conference tournament.

“This weekend really is a tune-up for the conference tournament. We played well, and this is a big week coming up for us. We play Belleville West on Tuesday, O’Fallon on Wednesday, and have the conference tournament in Alton on Friday and Saturday," Coach Lipe said. “We are toward the end of our season, and I am where I thought we would be. We have progressed nicely throughout the season to end it well in these next three weeks.”

To follow or catch any of the Tigers' upcoming competitions, please visit the link below.

https://dlipe0.wixsite.com/davelipe/ehs-tennis

