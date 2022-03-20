EDWARDSVILLE – The 30-time IHSA Southwestern Conference Champions, Edwardsville High School Boys’ Tiger Tennis Team is ready to begin their 2022 season. In the first full schedule since COVID-19, Dave Lipe, his assistant coaches, and the 14 dedicated Tiger Tennis players seek to bring more accolades to the successful Tiger Tennis team.

“We have a small team this year," said Coach Lipe. “We are looking forward to competing this year and doing what we can. It is the first normal tennis season since 2019. We have just 14 kids in the entire program, but the 14 kids we have are very skilled.”

The Tigers' skill comes from the off-season opportunities to practice. Lipe said his players are ready for the upcoming season. “The players who took advantage of our off-season training are ready. Some kids are looking to find their stride & it’s the kids who show up regularly that are reaping the benefits.”

With young committed upcoming players and returning experienced upper-classmen, Edwardsville will be a dangerous team. “We have an addition of one freshman who is going to have an immediate impact on our program in Jesse Hatrup," said Lipe. “We return five starters from last year and add Jesse, so it is an experienced group. Colton Hulme is back as an all-state singles player. Michael Karibian and Jade Dynamic are back returning as our Sectionals Doubles Champions & Jace Ackerman is back as a state qualifier in doubles.”

Good players make a good team, but good leaders make a great team. The Tigers have four prominent senior leaders returning and competing for spots five through seven. “Sam Motley, Jacob Summers, Harrison Feco, and Jace Ackerman are the returning seniors on our varsity roster & we have Jacob Summers and Harrison Feco. Those are our four seniors, and all four will see varsity playing time.”

“I’m happy with the 14 kids that we have out this year," said Lipe. “They are into it, are dedicated, are having a good time, and they have already improved. “

