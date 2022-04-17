EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Tigers recently hosted their Spring Invitational tournament. Edwardsville’s tennis courts are used to seeing great teams and great players & this weekend was no different. With teams from Chicago to St. Louis, the young athletes competed hard all weekend, ending with a strong team from Chicago in Hersey High School taking home the championship.

The Tigers core varsity players are young, featuring three underclassmen, Jesse Hatrup, Colton Hulme, and Jade Dynamic in spots one, two, and three. Two or three years can make quite a difference in high school. For these rising Tiger Tennis stars, getting the opportunity to play at a high-level of competition is an invaluable experience. “This tournament was fantastic for us.” Said Lipe. “We played good teams with good players up and down their lineup. This gave us a chance to play kids, skill level wise, that are as strong as us.”

Hersey High School was the champion of the 2022 annual Tiger Tennis Invitational, edging out Saint Louis University High School by five-match wins to one. “It is great to have teams like SLU High and Hersey here. Said, Lipe

The Tigers fell to Hersey High school by three-match wins to six. Despite losing to the eventual tournament champions, the Tigers took down the John Burroughs Bombers (another good team from St. Louis) in nail-biting five-match wins to three. It was an exciting finish where senior, Sam Motley, clinched third place with his win at six singles. An exciting way to cap off a weekend of windy weather and strong competition.

“I think we played well in singles and even better in doubles. It has been a great weekend," Coach Lipe said. "Tiger Tennis looks set and ready to have a great couple of years in the upcoming future."

