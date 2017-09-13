COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys soccer team moved its record to 9-1-2 overall, 4-0 in the Southwestern Conference with a 3-0 triumph over Collinsville on Tuesday night at Collinsville.

Alec Mills scored the first goal for the Tigers late in the match, then Ethan Miracle and Bayne Noll nailed the other Edwardsville goals before time ended. The three goals came in a flurry in the final few minutes of the contest.

Once again, Michael Hoelting was in goal and recorded a shutout of the Kahoks. Hoelting has been phenomenal in goal for the Tigers all season.

Collinsville dropped to 5-5 overall with the loss and is now 2-1 in the SWC.

The Tigers play Saturday at Southern Illinois University’s Korte Stadium at 12:45 p.m. against Normal West.