The field for next Saturday's IHSA Cross Country Championship boys state meet at Peoria's Detweiler Park was set in sectional meets throughout the state Saturday, with the top five teams and top seven individuals from non-qualifying schools advancing to state. Here's a look at Saturday's results:

CLASS 3A GRANITE CITY SECTIONAL

Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe nosed out O'Fallon's Lucas Capistrant by four-hundreths of a second to take the individual championship at the Class 3A Granite City Sectional at Wilson Park Saturday morning; O'Keefe set a course record in 14:56.34, just beating out Capistrant (14:56.38) to the finish to advance to state as a individual; it was GCHS' first individual sectional titelist since 1972, a year before the split into Granite City South and Granite City North (the two schools re-merged in 1983).

Yorkville took the team title with 84 points, with Lockport Township taking second with 95 points, Edwardsville third with 111 points, O'Fallon fourth with 112 points and New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central taking the last team qualifying spot with 131 points. The Warriors finished 12th as a team with 374 points, with Alton having two runners compete as individuals.

Roland Prenzler led the Tigers with a fifth-place finish in 15:13.98, followed by Franky Romano (ninth in 15:21.92), Max Hartmann (15th in 15:28.67), Jack Pifer (22nd in 15:36.59) and Todd Baxter (60th in 16:22.09) to round out the scoring; Holden Potter (74th in 16:39.52) and Jack Peruffi (89th in 16:57.98) also ran for Edwardsville on the day.

Besides O'Keefe, the Warrior scoring runners were Jeremiah Petty (76th in 16:43.13), Jack Blomme (91st in 17:00.21), Tyler Tindall (93rd in 17:06.31) and Tony Harold (113th in 18:01.77); Logan Gilmore took 123rd in 18:38.04. The Redbirds' Cassius Havis finished 65th on the day in 16:21.51 and Kelvin Cummings took 115th in 17:43.80; neither qualified for the state meet as individuals.

CLASS 2A DECATUR MACARTHUR SECTIONAL

Triad, Civic Memorial and Jersey did not advance to the state meet from the Decatur MacArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur Saturday.

The Knights finished 10th as a team with 260 points, while the Panthers and Eagles had runners competing as individuals; results for the teams were not available.

Chatham Glenwood won the team title with 79 points, with Springfield second at 92, Waterloo and Marion tying for third with 125 each and Danville fifth at 140; Charleston's Nick Oakley took the individual championship in 15:00.68.

CLASS 1A CARLINVILLE SECTIONAL

McGivney Catholic's Ross Bushur qualified for the state meet as an individual by finishing fifth in 15:44.58 in the Carlinville Sectional at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds Saturday morning.

The Griffins finished ninth with 266 points, while Roxana finished 17th with 401 points and did not advance any individuals to the state meet; St. Joseph-Orgden won the team title with 99 points, with Robinson (117), Urbana University (142), the host Cavaliers (151) and Lawrenceville (183) all moved on to the state meet as teams. Logan Hall of Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond took the individual crown in 15:12.87.

Other Griffin scorers on the day were Zachary Brasel (35th in 16:38.30), Elijah Burns (59th in 17:11.43), Diego Pacheco (72nd in 17:23.55) and Tyler Guthrie (96th in 17:44.08) to round out the scoring; Brandon Ahring (98th in 17:49.08) and Tanner Fox (111th in 18:10.05) also ran for McGivney.

For the Shells, Cree Stumpf led the way with a 16th-place finish in 16:06.74; he was followed by Jarrett Warmack (52nd in 17:03.27), Kaleb St. Cyr (95th in 17:42.93), Carlos Ruvalcaba (113th in 19:11.46) and David Akeman (125th in 18:57.27) to round out the scoring; also running for the Shells were Douglas Johnson (127th in 19:07.55) and Mark Vongprachahn (137th in 19:48.84); Piasa Southwestern's Caden Bohn took 14th overall in 16:01.52 but did not qualify for the state meet.John Hough also contributed to this story.

