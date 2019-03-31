EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High boys tennis team bounced back from a loss to Tulsa Riverfield Country Day school on Friday to defeat Normal University High 6-3 in a dual meet as part of the Edwardsville Spring Invitational tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Edwardsville YMCA.

The meet, originally scheduled for the Edwardsville Tennis Center, was moved indoors because of heavy rains that fell through much of the morning and early afternoon.

In the singles matches, the Tigers jumped out to a lead with three wins. Zach Trimpe defeated Dorath Chamarthi 6-1, 6-4, Gabo Mentanari won over Tyler Bowers 7-6, 6-3, and Seth Lipe defeated Carter Burk 6-2, 6-0. The Pioneers got their first two wins when Thomas Moh won over Drake Schrieber 6-4, 6-1 and Nihew Motukin defeated Ben Blake in a one-set match 9-7. Nick Hobin then defeated Vishu Anagani 8-2 in another one-set match.

In the doubles, Mentanari and Lipe won over Bowers and Moh 8-1, Trimpe and Schreiber defeated Burk and Brevin Knight 8-6, but Chamarthi and Motukin defeated Blake and Hobin 8-2.

The Tigers next action will be in a dual meet at Chaminade College Prep on Tuesday in Creve Couer, Mo., with a start time of 3:30 p.m.

