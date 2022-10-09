ST. LOUIS – The Edwardsville Tigers finished their regular season with a 13-5-2 record after crossing the river to take on the Catholic Brothers College High School Cadets by a score of 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

This game between Edwardsville and CBC has been on their schedules for a while now, but the game has ended in a tie for the past couple of years.

The score was 2-2 last season, they didn’t play one another in the shortened 2020 season, and it was 0-0 back in 2019. The last time a winner was declared was when the Cadets won 5-1 at home back in 2018.

The teams swap locations each year, and this season’s game was played at CBC.

The tigers got in some foul trouble early on with a couple of yellow cards given out to seniors Sam Reader and Tyler Dacus. Dacus’ foul set up a freekick in a dangerous area for the Cadets.

Senior defender Evan Hill took the free kick and drilled the post from about 25 yards out in the 24th minute.

A couple of minutes later CBC received a yellow card of their own for senior forward Gabe Stewart. This led to a free kick for the Tigers. The kick required a save from CBC’s keeper as he pushed it out of bounds.

After a couple of corner kicks the ball found its way to Dacus who blasted it into the net to make it 1-0 Edwardsville. It stood to be the game-winner.

CBC Had another good freekick opportunity with 14 seconds left in the first half. Hill once again took it and this time made EHS goalie senior Zach Chitwood come up with a quality save.

The second half was much of the same, quality and intense soccer, but the teams didn’t really have any glaring opportunities. The Tigers possessed the ball a little more and tried to ride the clock out.

“They’re very technical, very organized, so it’s neat to play a team like that as opposed to a game that’s just built on physicality like a lot of high school games are,” EHS head coach Mark Heiderscheid said about his opponent after the game.

It’s a game that these teams look forward to playing every year, and one that gives the Tigers plenty of confidence heading into the postseason after the win.

Edwardsville will take on Alton in the Class 3A Regional Semifinals on Wednesday, October 19th at 7 p.m.

The Tigers won both regular season meetings by scores of 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. This time it will be played at a mutual site with the game being played at Collinsville.

