JOLIET - For the second straight year the Edwardsville High School baseball program will be taking part in the IHSA Class 4A state championship game.

It will be a familiar foe Saturday evening at Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet.

The Tigers will be taking on the Brother Rice Crusaders (26-15) with first pitch scheduled at 5:30 p.m. for the state title.

These two teams met in last season's state semifinal, a game that Edwardsville came from behind to win 7-4. The Tigers of course went on to win state, while Brother Rice had to settle for third.

This time around, the Crusaders were 4-0 winners over New Trier (25-8) in their semifinal.

Brother Rice's senior right-handed ace Cole Van Assen pitched a complete-game shutout, only allowing two hits while striking out eight.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville used a five-run first inning to defeat York by a score of 7-3 in its respected semifinal.

[ALSO: Tigers Erupt For Five-Run First Inning - Earn Trip Back To State Title Game]

Senior pitcher Joe Chiarodo picked up the win after he started on the mound and tossed 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven.

When Tigers' head coach Tim Funkhouser was asked about what his plan was for the championship game, he avoided clarifying his side's starting pitcher, so we'll wait and see.

The Class 4A third-place game between York and New Trier is set for 3 p.m. with Edwardsville vs. Brother Rice being the final game of the weekend from Duly Health & Care Field.

Those unable to make the trip can create an account and watch the game on NFHS Network.

More like this: