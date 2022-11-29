EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School field hockey star Avary Osborne had a dream of playing field hockey in college and also studying archaeology. With her signing a letter of intent recently with Earlham College, a liberal arts college in Richmond, Ind., she has accomplished that dream.

Avary is an iCAN Clinic Female Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville.

“This is super exciting and almost a little nerve-racking going up a level,” she said. “I really like the team members at Earlham College. I will start there this summer with training. This means a lot to me because I can continue to play field hockey which I really love. I think it will be a great experience.”

EHS head field hockey coach Jaimee Henderson coached Avary all four years. She said Avary has been “wonderful to work with and someone we could always depend on.”

“It seems like she has been on the team forever,” Henderson said. “She is a defender and there is a lot of responsibility with that. I will be sad not to have her. I am also really excited she is going into archaeology as a career path, something she also loves.”

Tina and Mike Osbourne, her parents, were also very excited for their daughter to continue her passion to play college field hockey, plus she will be able to study in the area she desires.

“I think this is the best thing that could have happened to her,” Tina said. “She has been playing field hockey since sixth grade and it is her passion.”

Mike Osbourne said he is so proud of his daughter and is excited about seeing her play field hockey in college and continue her studies in an area she wants for her future.

